ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Five Florida Gators named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q80cD_0gpCcBmP00
Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Five Florida Gators were tabbed on the Preseason All-SEC Teams, the league announced Friday.

Florida had a total of four defensive players – Brenton Cox Jr. (Second Team), Trey Dean III (Third Team), Gervon Dexter Sr. (Third Team), and Ventrell Miller (Third Team) along with offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (First Team) selected.

More on the Gators that were selected

Torrence collects another preseason honor as he was named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele, Sporting News, and Walter Camp. A transfer from Louisiana, he was the Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American and a two-time Joe Moore Award Semifinalist. The 2021 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Torrence helped the Ragin’ Cajuns offense rank tied 10th nationally and first in the Sun Belt in rushing touchdowns (34). The Cajuns were tied 18th in the country in total touchdowns (58), conference leaders, and tied 23rd nationally in first downs (313).

Leading the defense, Cox Jr. owned team-best in TFLs (14.5), sacks (8.5), and quarterback hurries (12). Starting all 13 games last year, he posted back-to-back games against Florida State and UCF with 4.0 TFLs totaling a loss of 48 yards. In the final five games of the 2021 season, Cox Jr. had 20 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks, and six quarterback hurries.

Three on the third team

Earning his third-straight preseason nod, Miller returns after missing the majority last year due to injury. He has played in 38 career games for the Orange and Blue posting 166 tackles, 15 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and six pass breakups. The Lakeland, Fla. native also is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient and SEC Defensive Player of the Week. In his freshman season, he recorded an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Idaho for the ninth-longest in school history.

Also adding another preseason accolade, Dexter Sr. was named a Preseason All-American by Sporting News and Walter Camp. He started nine games and appeared in all 13 while ranking fifth in tackles with 51. The junior had 12 multi-tackle performances, including two games with nine vs. Alabama and UCF. He finished ranking second on the team with seven quarterback hurries.

Rounding out the Gator selections, Dean III led the team in tackles (91) and pass breakups (9). A four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, he had 12 multi-tackle games, including three outings with 11. In his four seasons with Florida, he has accounted for 178 career tackles. Miller also has 20 pass breakups, nine TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

The preseason poll was also released with the Gators selected fourth in the SEC East.

First team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defense

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Special Teams

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second Team

Offense

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Defense

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Special Teams

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third Team

Offense

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Defense

DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

Special Teams

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Napier, Richardson face gauntlet in Florida's 2022 football schedule

The structure of a team’s schedule can drastically shape how fans view their team and its season. Gator nation rode high after a 3-1 start to the 2021 season, as Florida only fell to then-No. 1 Alabama in the opening month. The hot start was a distant memory after UF lost five of its last seven games to finish the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Newnan Times-Herald

The 2000’s Tebow Time

For football down South, the 2000s saw the rise of the SEC in national power. Certainly, Texas’ victory over USC for the National Championship was inspiring as Vince Young willed his Longhorns to victory, but a change in Gainesville Florida ushered in a change in power for a time.
NEWNAN, GA
247Sports

Florida football's record prediction by ESPN's FPI

ESPN has released its preseason Football Power Index (FPI), a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season", and the Florida Gators check in at No. 29 in the rankings heading into coach Billy Napier's first season with the program. The Gators have an 83.2 percent chance of reaching six wins or more this season, according to ESPN's FPI, and the preseason rankings have Florida favored in seven of 12 contests.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Lakeland, FL
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
First Coast News

Check out this huge waterspout spotted in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A large waterspout over Lake Weir in Marion county was spotted Friday evening. This video was captured by Nina Ingram while out jet skiing when the funnel cloud developed. “We were out jet skiing and it started to get really dark and lighting so we...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Ventrell Miller Lrb#Sporting News#Cajuns#Ucf
mycbs4.com

Gainesville SWAT team accused of subjecting people to unconstitutional search and seizure

Gainesville — Three people who experienced a Gainesville SWAT team raid in June, 2021 at work filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Gainesville, Gainesville Police, the department's SWAT team commander, a detective, and 30 unnamed officers. They argue the SWAT team violated their civil rights by subjecting them to an unreasonable search and an illegal seizure of their personal belongings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ocala Gazette

Generations gather to remember Rosewood

About 60 miles west of Ocala, down a lonely stretch of State Road 24, leading to Cedar Key, you will find a “blink and you’ll miss it” historical marker for the settlement of Rosewood. The area is desolate, bordered by a cypress swamp, slash pine, palms and tangled marshes. There are few dozen small houses set back from the road. Among the few commercial buildings in the area is a small white church bearing the name of Rosewood. From the looks of it, you might assume that this is one of those places where nothing very interesting ever happened. You’d be wrong.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a credit card thief who got a bargain for his stolen buck. Deputies are looking for a man they say found someone’s card and treated himself to merchandise at Hibbett Sports on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman arrested in Central Florida, accused of molesting teenagers

INVERNESS, Fla. – A woman who once claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in another part of the state on some disturbing charges. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara molested several teenagers. Police said she committed the acts inside of...
INVERNESS, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police K-9 removed from service after recent stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville police K-9 is now out of service after a traffic stop ended with a man losing his eye. In a written statement Friday, GPD chief Lonnie Scott responded to the “heightened community interest” in the case. On July 10th, officers pulled over...
fox35orlando.com

Florida man arrested for operating gambling business disguised as clothing store, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County man was arrested Wednesday for operating a covert fish games café, deputies said. Ralph McNish, 46, was charged with 16 counts of violating Marion County ordinance that bans the management, possession or use of simulated gambling devices for commercial purposes according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Recently-released felon arrested for shooting at friend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyquane Sendrell Elmore, 30, who was released from state prison in April, was arrested early this morning after allegedly firing a gun at a friend who had given him a place to stay. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer said that he was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

County commission candidate Poole rubs in old wounds to disparage opponent

Editor’s note: This article contains graphic language that could be offensive or disturbing to some readers. An issue that many in Ocala might prefer to keep in the past has re-emerged in the run-up to the Aug. 23 Republican primary election in the Marion County District 4 commission race: allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation from 2016 against then-Police Chief Greg Graham.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy