Five Florida Gators named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

Photo courtesy of UF Communications

Five Florida Gators were tabbed on the Preseason All-SEC Teams, the league announced Friday.

Florida had a total of four defensive players – Brenton Cox Jr. (Second Team), Trey Dean III (Third Team), Gervon Dexter Sr. (Third Team), and Ventrell Miller (Third Team) along with offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (First Team) selected.

More on the Gators that were selected

Torrence collects another preseason honor as he was named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele, Sporting News, and Walter Camp. A transfer from Louisiana, he was the Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American and a two-time Joe Moore Award Semifinalist. The 2021 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Torrence helped the Ragin’ Cajuns offense rank tied 10th nationally and first in the Sun Belt in rushing touchdowns (34). The Cajuns were tied 18th in the country in total touchdowns (58), conference leaders, and tied 23rd nationally in first downs (313).

Leading the defense, Cox Jr. owned team-best in TFLs (14.5), sacks (8.5), and quarterback hurries (12). Starting all 13 games last year, he posted back-to-back games against Florida State and UCF with 4.0 TFLs totaling a loss of 48 yards. In the final five games of the 2021 season, Cox Jr. had 20 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks, and six quarterback hurries.

Three on the third team

Earning his third-straight preseason nod, Miller returns after missing the majority last year due to injury. He has played in 38 career games for the Orange and Blue posting 166 tackles, 15 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and six pass breakups. The Lakeland, Fla. native also is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient and SEC Defensive Player of the Week. In his freshman season, he recorded an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Idaho for the ninth-longest in school history.

Also adding another preseason accolade, Dexter Sr. was named a Preseason All-American by Sporting News and Walter Camp. He started nine games and appeared in all 13 while ranking fifth in tackles with 51. The junior had 12 multi-tackle performances, including two games with nine vs. Alabama and UCF. He finished ranking second on the team with seven quarterback hurries.

Rounding out the Gator selections, Dean III led the team in tackles (91) and pass breakups (9). A four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, he had 12 multi-tackle games, including three outings with 11. In his four seasons with Florida, he has accounted for 178 career tackles. Miller also has 20 pass breakups, nine TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

The preseason poll was also released with the Gators selected fourth in the SEC East.

First team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defense

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Special Teams

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second Team

Offense

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Defense

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Special Teams

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third Team

Offense

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Defense

DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

Special Teams

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M