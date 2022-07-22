Five Florida Gators named to Preseason All-SEC Teams
Five Florida Gators were tabbed on the Preseason All-SEC Teams, the league announced Friday.
Florida had a total of four defensive players – Brenton Cox Jr. (Second Team), Trey Dean III (Third Team), Gervon Dexter Sr. (Third Team), and Ventrell Miller (Third Team) along with offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (First Team) selected.
More on the Gators that were selected
Torrence collects another preseason honor as he was named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele, Sporting News, and Walter Camp. A transfer from Louisiana, he was the Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American and a two-time Joe Moore Award Semifinalist. The 2021 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Torrence helped the Ragin’ Cajuns offense rank tied 10th nationally and first in the Sun Belt in rushing touchdowns (34). The Cajuns were tied 18th in the country in total touchdowns (58), conference leaders, and tied 23rd nationally in first downs (313).
Leading the defense, Cox Jr. owned team-best in TFLs (14.5), sacks (8.5), and quarterback hurries (12). Starting all 13 games last year, he posted back-to-back games against Florida State and UCF with 4.0 TFLs totaling a loss of 48 yards. In the final five games of the 2021 season, Cox Jr. had 20 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks, and six quarterback hurries.
Three on the third team
Earning his third-straight preseason nod, Miller returns after missing the majority last year due to injury. He has played in 38 career games for the Orange and Blue posting 166 tackles, 15 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and six pass breakups. The Lakeland, Fla. native also is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient and SEC Defensive Player of the Week. In his freshman season, he recorded an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Idaho for the ninth-longest in school history.
Also adding another preseason accolade, Dexter Sr. was named a Preseason All-American by Sporting News and Walter Camp. He started nine games and appeared in all 13 while ranking fifth in tackles with 51. The junior had 12 multi-tackle performances, including two games with nine vs. Alabama and UCF. He finished ranking second on the team with seven quarterback hurries.
Rounding out the Gator selections, Dean III led the team in tackles (91) and pass breakups (9). A four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, he had 12 multi-tackle games, including three outings with 11. In his four seasons with Florida, he has accounted for 178 career tackles. Miller also has 20 pass breakups, nine TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and four interceptions.
The preseason poll was also released with the Gators selected fourth in the SEC East.
First team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Special Teams
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second Team
Offense
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Defense
DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Special Teams
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third Team
Offense
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB – Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Defense
DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Trey Dean III, Florida
DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
Special Teams
P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
