Michele Smith, Ald. of Lincoln Park Ward, resigns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichele Smith, Alderman of Ward 43, announced Thursday that she will resign from office next month. The abrupt announcement comes after more than a decade of Smith’s service as a member of Chicago City Council representing Ward 43. The boundary is home to the Chicago neighborhoods of Lincoln Park, Gold Coast...

reader from Illinois
5d ago

good riddence. all chicago alderman should resign, you all are just as responsible for the mess as Lori Lightfoot is.

