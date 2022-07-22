Michele Smith, Ald. of Lincoln Park Ward, resigns

CHICAGO -- At least 59 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said. A group of people were changing a tire on the street in Homan Square's 3300 block of West Harrison Street at about 3:19 a.m. Sunday when a dark SUV approached, police said. An unknown man got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victims before fleeing northbound on Homan Avenue. A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other victims, one who sustained seven gunshot wounds to the body and another who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, arms and body, were transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO