Lexington, KY

Kentucky Football season tickets sales highest in seven years

On3.com
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adsj2_0gpCbYs500
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The Big Blue Nation is ready for some football. According to a university spokesman, Kentucky has sold 36,000 season tickets with 43 days left until the season opener vs. Miami (OH). That’s the most in seven seasons, and well ahead of the 32,200 mark a week before last year’s opener vs. Louisiana-Monroe.

If you still want season tickets, don’t worry. They are available at UKFootballTix.com. This year, Kentucky’s schedule features eight home games: Miami (OH), Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Louisville.

Georgia game sold out; 3-game mini-packs still available

Can’t commit to season tickets? You’ve got options. When it comes to single-game tickets, the Georgia game (Nov. 19) is already sold out, and the South Carolina (Oct. 8), Louisville (Nov. 26), and Miami (Sep. 3) games aren’t far behind. Secure yours before they’re gone on Ticketmaster.

Kentucky is also offering three-game mini packs starting as low as $115. Each mini pack will include the Louisville game and at least one SEC matchup.

Fans will choose one game from Group A, which includes:

  • Oct. 8 vs. South Carolina
  • Oct. 15 vs. Mississippi State

All fans will get the Nov. 26 rivalry game against Louisville from Group B.

And one game from Group C, which includes:

  • Sept. 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)
  • Sept. 17 vs. Youngstown State
  • Sept. 24 vs. Northern Illinois
  • Nov. 12 vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky Football Media Day set for August 3

Fall camp is right around the corner. This morning, Kentucky confirmed that Media Day is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. KSR will be sending its usual army to capture every moment. From there, fall camp is on. No details on Fan Day yet, but I’m sure they’re coming.

Go Cats.

LEXINGTON, KY
