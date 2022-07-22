ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelmsford, MA

Man dies from injuries suffered in Chelmsford fire sparked by propane torch

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in a fire in Chelmsford that investigators say was sparked by a propane torch.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire with injuries in the area of 12 Stearns Street on Wednesday afternoon found two injured people and a shed that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

One of the victims, an older man, had to be flown to the hospital, where he died Thursday. There was no word on the condition of the other victim.

The name of the man who died was identified as a Chelmsford native. His name has not been released.

The fire quickly grew out of control, but crews were able to knock it down in about 30 minutes.

“Outdoor fire safety is important all year long, but especially while most of Massachusetts is in significant drought status,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “Even a small fire outdoors can quickly grow to dangerous sizes in these conditions.”

The Billerica Fire Department provided station coverage for Chelmsford while firefighters worked at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

