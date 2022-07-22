ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

All We Hear is Purple: Big Fish

By andrewberg7
uwdawgpound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest edition of All We Hear is Purple - the only podcast that raises your blood pressure AND lowers it at the same time!. This week our esteemed football guru Coach B joins Andrew to...

www.uwdawgpound.com

Comments / 0

 

California Civic

Guess who’s back, back again

I subscribe to his streaming service (u/Outrageous_Bat1798) I was walking up Junipero and another person was walking down the hill, equidistant from this big pile of leaves on the sidewalk. It was so awkward. Trying not to make eye contact, shuffling to make room for one anothe- PEACOCK The leaves were Pete. We both shouted and stumbled backward. Thanks for the laugh ya dumb peacock. (u/Pizzajam)
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: While you weren't looking, USC became a power again

Let’s begin with what must be said: 7 months ago, USC was a hell hole. Coach after coach, recruiting class after recruiting class, and nothing stuck. Nothing took root and developed into the beautifully perfect Eden like it had in the past, amid the most fertile environment in all of college football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-23-2022]

Want to get out of the house on Saturday? We’ve got a few good reasons to get off the couch. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 23) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-24-2022]

How’s the Sunday looking? Need a few good ideas to jumpstart your day? Start here. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 24) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things To Do For Sunday. Montrose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Could L.A. Be a 15-Minute City?

A coalition of planners, architects, and advocates think Los Angeles—“the ultimate car city”—can become a 15-minute city. That is, with better planning, most residents could reach their daily needs within a 15-minute walking, biking, or public transit trip, reports Erin Stone in LAist. According to Jenny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
streetfoodblog.com

LA’s Large Pancake Vacation spot the Griddle Reopens on Sundown

Probably the most well-known breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sundown Boulevard residence on Saturday, Could 14. The Griddle, identified for its lengthy morning strains and its automobile tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sundown this week after working as an itinerant brunch choice for a lot of the previous two years. Now the restaurant is again at its cozy nook, able to serve clients from the massive cubicles and large tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The Big Wave#Big Fish#Blood Pressure#Guru#American Football#College Football#Fox Sports#Usc Ucla#Ucla
manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
LOUISIANA STATE
buzznicked.com

Guy Misses Out On A Massive Whale Right Next To His Boat All Because He Was Texting

Technology can be an amazing thing, to an extent. It helps us stay in contact with long-lost friends or family members, it helps us capture beautiful moments with a camera, and keeps us in the loop with news and other happenings. But sometimes, I truly believe it is crucial to put down the cell phone and enjoy the scenery around you. That is exactly the case for the following man. While near Redondo Beach, there was a huge humpback whale that was breaching, a spectacular and for most, a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
knock-la.com

Cream Da Villain Explains Why He’s Taking On Los Angeles

I met with Cream Da Villain on April 28 in Los Angeles at 1708 Studios Hollywood for a very relaxed interview. Cream was very comfortable in front of the camera and had no problem opening up to the vlog immediately. He’s tearing up the Los Angeles rap scene with his newly dropped project, “Business As Usual,” where he exhibits the unique line-for-line “punch in method” on songs he recorded himself, such as “Mirages and Headlines.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
territorysupply.com

The Most Scenic Los Angeles to Yosemite Road Trip Itinerary

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. There’s nothing better than a road trip through sunny California — especially when you set your sights for Yosemite. When planning an adventure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Questions Remain About Interstate Brink's Heist Of Millions In Gems, Gold

Questions still remain regarding a colossal heist that took place at a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 5 in California earlier this month. A group of thieves reportedly stole millions in gems, gold and other valuables from a Brink's tractor-trailer parked in the Grapevine near Los Angeles on July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jessamyn Dodd

Where To Go To The Drive In Movies in Los Angeles

Are you looking for something fun to do on summer nights? Grab the whole family and head out to a drive-in movie!. Drive-In movies are the perfect alternative to traditional movie theaters, with many of them charging a fraction of the price for tickets. They are especially great for families with younger children, as they allow you to walk around and stretch your legs during the film. You can bring your own snacks or purchase food at the concession stands if the drive-in offers the option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Pizzas In Orange County

Pizza is a hotly debated topic and whenever you bring up ‘best pizza’ in a group conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few pizza places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best pizzas. Here are the 8 best pizza that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Barrage of gunfire at LA park leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A gang-related dispute at a Los Angeles park led to a barrage of gunshots over the weekend that left two men dead and six people wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood, Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
PASADENA, CA
foodgressing.com

Clementine Bakery Los Angeles: Homestyle-food neighborhood cafe [Review]

Clementine Bakery is a quaint family-owned, counter-serve neighborhood cafe and bakery in Los Angeles. They offer fresh-baked pastries, seasonal salads and sandwiches, fresh and frozen soups, and entrees to take home for dinner. They shop at local farmers’ markets for the freshest seasonal ingredients and prepare everything from scratch and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

