A woman has shared the heartwarming moment that her boyfriend informed her father he was a kidney donation match.Jen Souther, from Kentucky, shared a video of the emotional interaction on TikTok, where she goes by the username @jsouther93. In the clip, she filmed her father as he opened a card from her boyfriend Brian, in which Brian informed him he would be able to donate his kidney.“My boyfriend telling my dad that he’s a match for a kidney donation,” Souther wrote in a text caption on the video.Her father is seen reading the card before standing up to embrace...

