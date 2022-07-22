ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart provides update on offensive weapons

By Daniel Morrison about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alSdT_0gpCbMWb00
Kevin C. Cox / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the Bulldogs’ offensive weapons following their national championship run. In 2022, Kirby Smart is excited both about the depth of talent and quality of the tight end position.

“Well we’ve gotten more depth,” said Kirby Smart. “The tight end with Arik (Gilbert) adding in and being able to help us, I think that’s going to be; those two guys being out spring, Darnell (Washington) and Brock (Bowers), that was huge for our offense because we kind of know what those two guys can do — and unfortunate injuries — but you know what? Now we’ve got a lot of other guys that got experience.”

However, you would be mistaken in thinking that Georgia’s talent begins and ends at the tight end position. This is a program that has heavily recruited four and five-star prospects across the board. That’s where their depth comes from and it’s deeply engrained at every position.

“People forget about Arian Smith,” said Kirby Smart. “He’s a guy that runs 10.1 100 meters. That’s fast, Takeo. 10.1? That’s fast. So when you start throwing the ball vertical to guys that can stretch the field, AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, we’ve got some good weapons on offense.”

It will be Stetson Bennett’s job to distribute the ball to these weapons. He’s proven capable of doing that in the past. It’s no surprise that Kirby Smart is confident with his offense.

“I’m excited to see how we can use them. We’ve got good depth on the offensive line. So we want to be able to run the ball with Kenny (McIntosh) and Kendall (Milton) and those guys.”

Comments / 0

Related
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Defense Will Be Worse, But How Much Worse?

ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith is not concerned about the Dawgs’ defense. UGA coach Kirby Smart, has always rolled out elite defenses, but if Georgia’s defense was unstoppable in 2021 what happens now? Things have to get worse… right? Kirby said at SEC Media Days his program does not have a lack of talent on defense. But he acknowledges a lack of experience with several players who have not played much or at all.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

Legge's Thoughts: Georgia and Alabama Prepare for a 12-Game Cold War

ATLANTA - The College Football Hall of Fame is a nice break from the pot-hole ridden ride to and from Birmingham. Atlanta, after all, is the home of our sport - and this league. And what a league it is and will become in a few years when Texas and Oklahoma are included in the Motley Crew that is the Southeastern Conference.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Milton, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
247Sports

Georgia football: Connor Lew, priority center target for the Dawgs, top sets commitment date

Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Kirby Smart
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
uga.edu

UGA launches Staff Comprehensive Compensation Review

The University of Georgia has announced a new initiative to complete a comprehensive review of staff compensation. Made possible through a partnership with Deloitte Consulting, the Staff Comprehensive Compensation Review initiative will evaluate the university’s current classification and compensation structure, while analyzing job and market salary competitiveness as well as related policies and procedures. The final report is scheduled to be completed later this academic year with implementation of project outcomes to coincide with the development of the fiscal year 2023 budget.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACCPD and DA team up for fentanyl initiative

Deaths from fentanyl overdoses are increasing in Athens-Clarke County area and the rest of the nation. A joint effort between law enforcement, prosecutors, and community groups seeks to slash those numbers. In an effort to stem the increasing numbers of deaths from fentanyl overdoses, the District Attorney’s Office and the...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Athens Resonates at Hendershot’s, Heirloom summer menu and Andy’s peach custard

Some restaurants are taking advantage of the summer months to offer refreshing dishes and treats on their limited-time menus. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. For two years the Athens Resonates event has been postponed due to the pandemic, but now it’s back. The event will take place this Saturday, July 23, at Hendershot’s and will feature a wine and cheese tasting by Half Shepard and Savannah Distributing from 5- 7p.m., followed by performances by T. Hardy Morris, Night Palace and Well Kept, which will all be live recorded. 7-inch records of some of the live songs will be sold. The event is put on by local creative businesses who collaborate to raise money and awareness for Nuci's Space and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Athens Music Makers program. Tickets for the wine and cheese tasting and music are $50 each, and tickets for just the music are $15. All proceeds from the event go to the two non-profit organizations.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy