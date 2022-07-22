Kirby Smart provides update on offensive weapons

Kevin C. Cox / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the Bulldogs’ offensive weapons following their national championship run. In 2022, Kirby Smart is excited both about the depth of talent and quality of the tight end position.

“Well we’ve gotten more depth,” said Kirby Smart. “The tight end with Arik (Gilbert) adding in and being able to help us, I think that’s going to be; those two guys being out spring, Darnell (Washington) and Brock (Bowers), that was huge for our offense because we kind of know what those two guys can do — and unfortunate injuries — but you know what? Now we’ve got a lot of other guys that got experience.”

However, you would be mistaken in thinking that Georgia’s talent begins and ends at the tight end position. This is a program that has heavily recruited four and five-star prospects across the board. That’s where their depth comes from and it’s deeply engrained at every position.

“People forget about Arian Smith,” said Kirby Smart. “He’s a guy that runs 10.1 100 meters. That’s fast, Takeo. 10.1? That’s fast. So when you start throwing the ball vertical to guys that can stretch the field, AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, we’ve got some good weapons on offense.”

It will be Stetson Bennett’s job to distribute the ball to these weapons. He’s proven capable of doing that in the past. It’s no surprise that Kirby Smart is confident with his offense.

“I’m excited to see how we can use them. We’ve got good depth on the offensive line. So we want to be able to run the ball with Kenny (McIntosh) and Kendall (Milton) and those guys.”