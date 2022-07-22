Driver killed after being ejected from Jeep in crash that closed part of I-70 in KC

One person was killed in a crash that closed Interstate 70 for about 90 minutes during rush hour Friday morning, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Around 7:30 a.m., a white Jeep Liberty was heading west at a high speed on I-70 when the driver lost control near 23rd Street. The vehicle crossed three lanes of traffic and collided with a concrete median, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The Jeep flipped over, ejecting the driver as the vehicle hit a concrete pillar, Becchina said. The driver landed on the left shoulder of the highway and the vehicle landed on its roof in a traffic lane.

The driver was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, Becchina said.

His identity has not yet been released.

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for approximately an hour-and-a-half. The crash was cleared and the highway reopened around 9:15 a.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation said on Twitter.