Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl Reveals How She and Nick Thompson Plan to ‘Redo’ Their Wedding, Shares Future Family Plan

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Still happily in love! After Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson exchanged vows during the Love Is Blind season 2 finale, the pair are looking forward to the future — and celebrating their “dream” nuptials they’ve long envisioned.

“At either our two — or three-year — anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there,” Ruhl, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, while promoting her partnership with Nutrisystem. “Like, I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re redoing all of that. It’s just like when we have the time.”

The Illinois native and Thompson, 35, were the first season 2 pair to get engaged — sight unseen — after connecting in the Netflix pods.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Adam Rose/Netflix

“We didn’t question the decision of marriage, but I remember we, actually, in the pods, made a bucket list of the things that we wanted to do after the show was done,” the associate marketing director recalled to Us on Thursday. “And one of the first things was going to this restaurant, and we sit there and we look around [and] we’re, like, waiting for someone to tell us what to do. It was funny, like, even at our wedding, we’re like, ‘Are we supposed to cut the cake?’ Like you feel like you need permission to do [things].”

Before their televised nuptials, Netflix viewers saw the pair go through their fair share of ups and downs.

“We flip-flopped a lot. Like, we flip-flopped a lot before everything had happened and it was, like, five seconds before we walked down the aisle that we decided we were gonna say yes,” Ruhl told Us. “So the day was stressful in and of itself, but it’s like the second — we both said — ‘This is it.’ Like the second, we said ‘Yes,’ it felt like this entire cloud was taken away from us because of, like, all of the pressure that we put on ourselves to figure out whether we wanted to say I do or I don’t. And then it just like, I don’t know. It was, like, a magical feeling.”

As Ruhl and Thompson have continued to navigate married life since the show wrapped, they’ve already begun thinking about expanding their family.

“I can’t wait to have kids to embarrass the heck out of both Nick and them. Like, I can’t wait,” she gushed. “However, we got married really quickly and so it’s not anywhere in the [cards for] next two years. Maybe after that, but we really just wanna take the time to focus on one another.”

Ruhl has also prioritized her health and maintaining her 70-pound weight loss.

“I’ve tried pretty much every diet in the book and [Nutrisystem was the] first [one] that I was actually able to stick to for a year, which allowed me to lose 70 pounds,” the Netflix personality revealed to Us. “It was [also] a pretty easy transition off of [the meal plan] just because [I had learned] portion control, what you can and can’t eat [and] when you should be eating. And so, while I was on it for a year … it [became] a normal practice for me [to start] craving healthier foods.”

