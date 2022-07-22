ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Lakehurst Has Much To Celebrate

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DN51C_0gpCZ98900
Members of various Girl Scout troops gather for a group photo prior to the July 4 Independence Day Parade held along Union Avenue in Lakehurst. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

LAKEHURST – The Borough has enjoyed multiple celebrations in recent weeks, including a fun filled afternoon at Horicon Lake, an Independence Day Parade down Union Avenue and a Vintage Car Show on the grounds of the Lakehurst Elementary School.

Public officials, local organization members and residents enjoyed each of those activities that noted not only the Fourth of July holiday but the community’s centennial which was postponed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The celebrations did have some obstacles during the weekend of Independence Day. The July 2 parade and car show had to be pushed back due to the threat of rain. The parade, sponsored by Lakehurst Youth and Recreation, was enjoyed instead on July 4. It featured Girl Scouts from several troops and a large number of first responder vehicles like police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BTJk_0gpCZ98900
Photo by Bob Vosseller

“It’s a great day,” Mayor Harry Robbins remarked wearing the colors of the day which were red, white and blue as he strode in the parade beside Councilman Brian Dimeo and Councilwoman Patricia Hodges. Council President Steven Oglesby donned a red shirt and Uncle Sam top hat as he walked in the parade.

A number of unique bicycles were seen along the parade route as well as some classic cars. The local VFW had a pickup truck that ferried the borough’s poppy princess from Memorial Day who waved to the many spectators along the route.

There were also inflatable children’s attractions at the lake and the food vendors present were mostly made up of local businesses in the borough.

Along with vendors, musical entertainment and organization booths, the event featured two different types of petting zoos. One by representatives of Barnyard Petz Mobile Petting Zoo Inc who had cows, goats, pigs and other farm animals.

Another bordered the lake on the property of a borough home owned by Brenda and Kieran Duffy. The couple started a small petting zoo featuring a variety of animals. “Everyone loves them,” Brenda Duffy said.

“We moved into the house in September of last year. I started out with two goats and a mini-horse in the back yard. We also have ducks and a million different types of chickens and we have rabbits.”

“Daphne is our perimeter dog who surrounds the outside fence to make sure everyone is okay,” Brenda Duffy added. “She was a rescue who we got from South Carolina. Her mom came up with nine puppies.”

Kieran Duffy was holding Marshmallow the goat. “She’s a five-week-old Nubian goat,” his wife said. The goat had fallen asleep in his arms and many spectators stopped by to admire her. Another goat was wearing a red, white and blue collar for the occasion.

“I bottle feed her,” Brenda Duffy added.

“She follows my wife around like crazy,” Kieran Duffy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7lcx_0gpCZ98900
A parade celebrated America’s independence on a weekend when Lakehurst was celebrating its 100th anniversary. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

“We’ll be setting up for National Night Out which is also held here at the lake,” Brenda Duffy said. That event will take place in August.

Providing entertainment of a different kind was Brenn Swanson of Brick Township who stood on stilts, wore a patriotic clown outfit and danced with a hula hoop. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and worked for Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus. I’ve performed in 42 countries.

“It was interesting to travel with the circus and after that I worked for Disney and then worked on a cruise line in the Royal Caribbean with Circus at Sea. It has been quite a fun journey. It was an adventure,” she said.

Later in life she made time to have a family. “I have two kids and a husband. Yes, I’m someone’s mom, looking like this,” she said laughing.

“Happy Fourth of July!” she yelled out as two young girls came over asking to have their photo taken with her as she once again swung the hula hoop around her waist.

Members of the Lakehurst Historical Society came prepared with their historic literature, caps, shirts, pins and other items to promote their organization and to bring awareness to their museum and summer tour schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtqGw_0gpCZ98900
Brenn Swanson of Brick Township provides some entertainment while walking around on stilts, wearing a patriotic clown outfit and at times, dancing with a hula hoop during a recent celebration held at Lake Horicon in Lakehurst. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Organization President George Oglesby said that the Society coordinates the annual car show that is always held as part of the Independence Day celebration but was to be part of this year’s Centennial celebration. Councilman Jim Davis and Michelle Dimeo were coordinating that event held the following week and which filled the field with classic cars and some unique automobiles.

“We’re happy to be celebrating Lakehurst’s 101 anniversary,” Oglesby said. As to the museum tours he added, “we’re getting a lot of people from out of state.” The museum is housed in a historic church on Center Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279qeX_0gpCZ98900
Kieran Duffy holds Marshmallow, a Nubian goat who has fallen asleep during the Lakehurst celebration at Lake Horicon. He and his wife Brenda have started a petting zoo on their nearby property. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Lakehurst Parent Teacher Association President Amanda Schrieber joined fellow members at the LSPTA table. Like the LHS, they were seeking out new members to bolster their ranks. “Our Facebook page is LSTA. We do a lot of activities throughout the year. We just had an end of the year celebration. We had a Scholastic Book Fair that did very well and was one of their highest attended events.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

National Night Out In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is excited to be participating in National Night Out once again! National Night Out will take place on August 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Huddy Park. National Night Out is a great community event that gives us the opportunity...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fulfill Awards $128,000 To Area Food Agencies

NEPTUNE – A number of shore area food pantries and soup kitchens were recently provided donations from Fulfill that will help these organizations serve those who are experiencing food insecurity. Fulfill awarded $128,000 in Capacity Grants to its Network Food Agencies this quarter, thanks to a grant from the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thecoaster.net

New Townhouses with Parking Planned for Neptune City

Site of the former East Coast Ice. The Neptune City Borough Council has selected a developer for two long-neglected properties on Laird Avenue and Rosewood Place. Genesis Redevelopment LLC will undertake improvements in the so-called East Coast Ice redevelopment area. The lots were the location of the former ice business...
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

How Well Do You Know Howell History?

HOWELL – Many residents of Howell may know that the township’s approximate geographic size (61 square miles) makes it the largest town in Monmouth County. But do the 52,000 residents that live in the 18,000 households in Howell know the history of the township’s origin, or that human occupation of the region extends back thousands of years?
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakehurst, NJ
Lakehurst, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Beach Buggy Access Changing

BRICK – The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has requested a shortened season for allowing four-wheel-drive vehicles to operate on township beaches as part of Brick’s Beach Management Plan. Beach buggies were previously permitted on township beaches from October 1 through April 30. The revised ordinance would protect...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

What Kind Of Drawing Do You Need For Your Garbage?

JACKSON – If you need a big garbage container, you have to tell the town where you plan on putting it. But do you need a professional survey done or just a sketch?. During a recent Township Council meeting’s public comment period, Abraham Hershkowitz of Toms River brought up details of a Jackson ordinance that took effect recently. Ordinance 16-2022 regards construction containers.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A great brunch spot with 3 locations in New Jersey (Opinion)

If you’re looking for an awesome spot to get brunch, consider visiting Toast with locations in Montclair, Red Bank, and Asbury Park. This weekend I was craving a good breakfast so I decided to visit the Montclair location. I hadn’t been to Toast before, but I had heard great things. This included many people raving about their red velvet pancakes and the carrot cake pancakes. I’m not a red velvet or carrot cake girl but I loved the uniqueness of such dishes. Many say the pancakes are super fluffy, too.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Several pets killed in 2-alarm house fire in Morris County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Several pets were killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in Washington Township. On July 26, at around 12:53 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported basement fire at 148 Stephensburg Road, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Independence Day#Automobile#Bailey Circus#Vfw
roi-nj.com

Walters plans to build premium income-restricted housing in Monmouth County

Barnegat-based Walters said Monday it plans to break ground on a premium income-restricted community in late summer, with plans to bring 50 units to the Holmdel market by 2023. Cornerstone at Holmdel will sit on nearly four acres on South Laurel Avenue, near the corner of Middle Road. Walters is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Disney
yeahthatskosher.com

NEW Artisanal Italian Kosher Restaurant in Toms River: House of Sugo

Page 1 of 2 — House of Sugo is an artisanal pizza and pasta restaurant that will be having its grand opening tomorrow in Lakewood. The dairy restaurant is conveniently opening just in time for the 9 days which begin on Thursday night (click here for restaurants with special 9 days menus).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ucnj.org

Destroy these Bad Bugs on Sight

Spotted lanternfly nymphs look like small beetles, but they will soon grow into destructive pests. Union County, NJ – July 26, 2022 — Union County residents can help fight back against the spotted lanternfly by destroying the destructive pest while it is still in the early stages of growth. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that can weaken trees, damage ornamental plants and destroy fruit trees, hops, grape vines and other crops. They also excrete a whitish “honeydew” that can grow moldy and foul outdoor spaces including patios and yard furniture.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

August 2, 2022 will be National Night Out We have been posting each towns planned celebrations. If you haven’t seen your town yet, check with your local offices for time and location.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Pets Available For Adoption

JERSEY SHORE – A number of dogs and cats are available for adoption from your neighborhood shelters. These are just a sampling of who is looking for a home. Sadly, Jack Black’s owner passed away and no family member was able to take him in. He is now 12 years old and looking for a new home.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy