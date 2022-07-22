ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Let Your Brand Design Studio Bring Your Vision to Life

By Alan Hunt II
New Pittsburgh Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Jennings identified his creative passion early in his life. “As a child, I knew that I was going to be an artist under some capacity. Obviously, I wasn’t aware of the term graphic design, but I knew that I was going to be an artist. I didn’t even have a...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

New Pittsburgh Courier

How higher education turned my American Dream into a financial nightmare

Rachelle Quinn in Mellon Park. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource) I graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2009. The student loan debt still haunts me. First-person essay by Rachelle J. Quinn, PublicSource. When I look back on my childhood, I can hear my mother insisting: “Get your education. Study...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Blacks in tech needed for paid cohort program

The tech field, which was, a decade ago, overwhelmingly White, is becoming more diverse. But only at a snail’s pace. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates and the U.S. Equal Economic Opportunity Commission’s Diversity in Tech Report from 2019, African Americans now account for seven percent of all employees in the tech field. Years prior, it was even less.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 7-27-2022

MT. OLIVE BAPTIST of Coraopolis is currently accepting applications for the position of Minister of Music. Job description and application for the position can be found at. www.mtobaptist.org Deadline for applications is August 7, 2022. Interested candidates send application to:. Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Minister of Music. Search Committee. 1201...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Courier exclusive: Denzel Washington is returning to Pittsburgh at August Wilson House, Aug. 13

TWO-TIME ACADEMY AWARD-WINNER DENZEL WASHINGTON came to Pittsburgh, Sept. 26, 2018 to announce fundraising efforts to restore and renovate the landmark August Wilson House on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. (Photos by Emmai Alaquiva/File) Four years ago, actor Denzel Washington stood on the grounds of playwright August Wilson’s childhood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Noblemen grow their brotherhood into new Penn Hills cigar lounge

NOBLEMEN MEMBERS—In front, Rev. Michael Smith, Harold Denson and Judge Kevin Cooper Jr. In back, Lee Kirkwood, Shawn Hall, Shawn Hall, Kevin Cooper, Sheldon Oliver, Greg Washington and Rahim El. (Photos by Courier photographer Jacquelyn McDonald) More than just a place for cigar aficionados to go to enjoy a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Legal Advertising – Estate Notices 7-27-22

Letters have been granted on the estate of each of the following decedents to the personal representative named, who requests all persons having claims against the estate of the decedent to make known the same in writing to his/her attorney, and all persons indebted to the decedent to make payment without delay:
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Aubrey Bruce: One man’s gold is another man’s ‘Junker’

Re·tire·ment: the action or fact of leaving one’s job and ceasing to work. On March 14, 2022, legendary sportscaster Guy Junker rode off into the sunset of one phase of his career and rode into the sunrise of another. To say that the retirement of Junker, who continues to work on his own terms, is an atypical definition of a normal retirement would be to say the least; a humongous understatement. He says the following about his departure from the daily schedule of a Pittsburgh sportscaster: “I have missed so much in my family life but when I had to work on Christmas Day last year, that was kind of the final straw. I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I got tired of working nights, weekends and holidays. I just didn’t want to continue until my health became so poor that I couldn’t enjoy life. I’ve always been financially smart and we have always lived within our means. After I crunched the numbers, I realized that I would continue working on the side, but it would be on my time. I still do a radio show weekly and Stan (Savran) and I still work for Awesome films.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

