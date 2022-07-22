COVID is still in Washington. CDC urges caution as twelve counties are at ‘high’ levels

Although the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be behind us, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging communities to be careful of illness as some Washington counties have high numbers of cases.

Twelve Washington counties were categorized as “high” COVID-19 community levels on Friday, with the state still having 18,490 current cases.

CDC Washington COVID-19 Community Levels

The counties with the high COVID-19 community levels included Thurston, King, Snohomish, Mason, Spokane, Klickitat, Adams, Grays Harbor, Skagit, Lincoln, Franklin and Benton.

Only seven counties are considered to be at a “low” level: Whatcom, Kittitas, Okanogan, Columbia, Garfield, Whitman and Asotin.

Eighteen Washington counties are considered to be at a “medium” level.

The levels are determined using three factors: new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people, new cases per 100,000 people and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

What should I do in a high-level county?

For those in high-level counties, the CDC recommends:

▪ Wear a mask indoors, despite vaccination status.

▪ Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities

▪ If you are immunocompromised, talk to your healthcare provider about whether or not you need to take precautions or medications

▪ Be prepared to self-test if needed.

▪ Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

▪ Follow CDC recommendations for quarantine and testing, especially if you come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms.

What should I do in a medium-level county?

For those in medium-level counties, the CDC recommends:

▪ Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

▪ Follow CDC recommendations for quarantine and testing, especially if you come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms.

▪ Be prepared to self-test if necessary.

What should I do in a low-level county?

For those in low-level counties, the CDC recommends:

▪ Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

▪ Follow CDC recommendations for quarantine and testing, especially if you come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms.

Loading…