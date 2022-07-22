Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100,000

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to the felony offenses of wire fraud and filing false federal income tax returns.

According to court documents, from approximately March 2009 to November 2017, LaDonna Livers, 67, worked as the office manager for an Evansville business and used her position to embezzle funds from her employer’s bank account. A release from the Department of Justices says Livers stole $109,743.73 form her employer over the course of approximately five years by making unauthorized transfers from the employer’s bank accounts to her own bank and credit card accounts.

Livers was also charged with not reporting any of the income from the unauthorized transfers when filing her tax returns with the Internal Revenue Services. The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

As part of her sentence, U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ordered that Livers be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following her release from prison. Livers was also ordered to pay $109,743.73 to the victim and $24,315 to the IRS as restitution.

