ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman sentenced for embezzling over $100,000

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQJQg_0gpCY3s000

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to the felony offenses of wire fraud and filing false federal income tax returns.

According to court documents, from approximately March 2009 to November 2017, LaDonna Livers, 67, worked as the office manager for an Evansville business and used her position to embezzle funds from her employer’s bank account. A release from the Department of Justices says Livers stole $109,743.73 form her employer over the course of approximately five years by making unauthorized transfers from the employer’s bank accounts to her own bank and credit card accounts.

Boonville man pleads guilty to embezzling over $400K

Livers was also charged with not reporting any of the income from the unauthorized transfers when filing her tax returns with the Internal Revenue Services. The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

As part of her sentence, U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ordered that Livers be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following her release from prison. Livers was also ordered to pay $109,743.73 to the victim and $24,315 to the IRS as restitution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville felon sentenced in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local man from Evansville, Michael Dewayne Charles, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with four years probation. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

An Evansville man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A Vanderburgh County deputy replied to a call near the Corner pocket Bar in September 2021 about a person showing a gun in the parking lot.
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is arrested after being accused of stealing an ambulance. According to police, officers were called to Deaconess Hospital in Henderson around 9:30 Tuesday night after the ambulance went missing. Police immediately identified Erin Worman as the suspect. Authorities were able to track...
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evansville#Fbi#Livers#The U S Probation Office#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

'Career criminal' from Evansville gets 15 years for pulling gun outside local bar

An Evansville man and "career criminal" will serve 15 years in prison after pulling a gun on another man outside a local bar, federal authorities said Monday. Officials with the Department of Justice said Monday that 33-year-old Michael Dewayne Charles of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after the incident, which took place back in September of 2021.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kidnapping suspect charged with child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man accused of kidnapping a child in Evansville earlier this month has been charged with child molesting. Court records show Willie Henderson, Jr. was charged with child molesting on July 21. Henderson was already in jail on a kidnapping charge. Bond for the child molesting charge was set at $20,000 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of sending inappropriate messages to teen

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Washington man is facing several felony charges after police accuse him of child solicitation crimes. On Monday, the Washington Police Department says it received a complaint that 30-year-old Jan McAtee was sending inappropriate messages to a teenager through social media.  According to authorities, Indiana State Police along with other local […]
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Bullet grazes man's head in overnight Evansville shooting

Police in Evansville are investigating a shooting that happened overnight. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Sweetser Avenue and South Morton Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night after someone called 911 and said a man had been shot in the head. According to police,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Police release video of suspect in Washington, Ind. burglary

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, released a video about a recent burglary. It happened last Monday night at the Washington Country Club. Police say the suspect may have been driving this white Dodge Dart with tinted windows. The vehicle was seen driving into the tennis courts at...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug bust lands 5 people in jail in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say five people were arrested overnight in Princeton after various drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a search warrant. Indiana State Police says the drug investigation began on the 300 block of West Broadway Street in Princeton. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, several law enforcement agencies executed a search […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Five arrested after meth, pills found in Princeton home, police say

Five people are facing a slew of drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Tuesday morning in Gibson County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says a recent drug investigation led to Tuesday morning's search warrant, which was served at a home on the corner of West Broadway Street and South Hall Street in Princeton.
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Woman stopped for speeding, gets arrested for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Evansville Police Department made an arrest on July 24 around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, officers noticed a 2016 Gray Mazda 3SP speeding and pulled over the vehicle. Police say the car smelled of marijuana on the inside. Officers noticed a marijuana joint in the ashtray along with burnt residue in a glass pipe and a grinder all in plain view of the officers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man hurt in overnight shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was hurt in a shooting overnight in Evansville. That happened just before 11 Tuesday night on Sweester Avenue. Police say a man was shot in the head, but they believe his injuries are non-life threatening. They say he was treated on scene. Officers say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dubois trooper promoted to SWAT K9 Handler

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Spencer County native has worked her way up and will now be a SWAT K9 Handler with the Indiana State Police! Officials say Trooper Kaitlyn Greene has been reassigned to Special Operations Division for this new role. According to Indiana State Police, Greene is a Spencer County native and graduated […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Donation boxes built by local Boy Scouts vandalized

LYNNVILLE, Ind, (WEHT) — The president of the Lynnville Town Council is upset after some food and book donation boxes are vandalized. Those boxes were built by local Boy Scouts. The boxes are not locked and donations are available 24/7. One of the food boxes had a door ripped off and a book box had […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD responds to fire at Loeffler Painting Company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire on the city’s west side Tuesday evening. Officials say that call came in around 7 p.m. for a fire at Loeffler Painting Company. Officials say no one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy