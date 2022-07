NEW YORK (AP) — New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday a long-delayed environmental assessment should be released by federal regulators next month, to be followed by public hearings. The MTA also named the members of a board that will decide the plan’s pricing, discounts and exemptions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO