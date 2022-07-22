ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Mills, NJ

Rose Vivian McArdle

By Obituaries Editor
 5 days ago

Rose Vivian McArdle (nee Fredericks), passed away peacefully at home in Browns Mills, NJ on July 18. She was 99. Raised in Bloomfield, Viv lived in Kendall Park for a few years before settling in Glen Ridge with her family. Viv is survived by her...

#Vivian#Nj#O Boyle Funeral Home
