Breakfast links: VDOT solicits vendors for NoVA, Fredericksburg pilot that uses AI to predict traffic disruptions

Nine acres can make a huge impact when it comes to affordable housing or urban agriculture, but without the right resources a parcel with such potential can also sit dormant for a long time. That was the problem Marcia Woodley faced when she turned to Duron Chavis, the founder of Happily Natural—a nonprofit that merges the fights for racial, climate, and food justice across the Richmond area. Shortly thereafter, Happily Natural, Girls for Change, and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (MWCLT) teamed up on a planning grant application to develop Woodley’s lot in the Chesterfield neighborhood of Bensley, a racially-diverse inner suburb just south of the Richmond city line, into Virginia’s first-ever affordable “agrihood.”

