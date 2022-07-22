Breakfast links: VDOT solicits vendors for NoVA, Fredericksburg pilot that uses AI to predict traffic disruptions
VDOT solicits vendors for AI pilot that predicts traffic disruptions. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking vendors to help it build an artificial intelligence platform to aid the agency in using prior and current traffic conditions to predict future traffic disruptions and improve real-time traffic information distribution. Officials say...ggwash.org
Comments / 0