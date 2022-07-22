ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Breakfast links: VDOT solicits vendors for NoVA, Fredericksburg pilot that uses AI to predict traffic disruptions

By Kristen Jeffers
ggwash.org
 4 days ago

VDOT solicits vendors for AI pilot that predicts traffic disruptions. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking vendors to help it build an artificial intelligence platform to aid the agency in using prior and current traffic conditions to predict future traffic disruptions and improve real-time traffic information distribution. Officials say...

ggwash.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ggwash.org

A proposed Richmond area “agrihood” pairs affordable housing and urban agriculture

Nine acres can make a huge impact when it comes to affordable housing or urban agriculture, but without the right resources a parcel with such potential can also sit dormant for a long time. That was the problem Marcia Woodley faced when she turned to Duron Chavis, the founder of Happily Natural—a nonprofit that merges the fights for racial, climate, and food justice across the Richmond area. Shortly thereafter, Happily Natural, Girls for Change, and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (MWCLT) teamed up on a planning grant application to develop Woodley’s lot in the Chesterfield neighborhood of Bensley, a racially-diverse inner suburb just south of the Richmond city line, into Virginia’s first-ever affordable “agrihood.”
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy