N'Keal Harry is thrilled to be a Chicago Bear. He had just finished his first workout of the day and was taking a nap when his manager told him the good news. "I was actually asleep and my manager was at my house and he came downstairs," Harry said. "[He] told me I just got traded. When he told me I got traded to the Bears, I was excited. I jumped out out of bed. I was just excited, man."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO