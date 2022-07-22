Brad Bailey Announces Bid for Township Director

Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2850 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: S921116 - TAVOLA 16, BLOCK 2, LOT 8, 50.000000% UDI. Your new home is fully updated. From the entry, with 12' coffered ceilings, to the media and office with French doors, home is welcoming. Nanny/Granny suite to the left side and other bedrooms on the right. Family room has wall of windows overseeing the screened in porch. Kitchen features an island with built-in seating space and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen is off family room. Master bath features garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, dual sink vanities and spacious walk in closet. Nanny suite bedroom has accent wall of cedar. Community amenities will include a recreation center with pool, parks, soccer fields, and a clubhouse. Miles of wooded greenbelt trails , serene lakes and beautiful views. Lake Houston Wilderness Park located just minutes from the community.Water softener. Deck in rear yard.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO