The Woodlands, TX

Brad Bailey Announces Bid for Township Director

By Preserve The Woodlands
Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Preserve The Woodlands Candidate Committee today released the following statement regarding Brad Bailey’s announcement that he is running for Township Director:. 'Brad Bailey’s dedication to The Woodlands is unquestioned, and his leadership experience across various industries and extensive public policy background would be a...

Woodlands Online& LLC

Filing opens for The Woodlands Township November 2022 Election

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Filing has begun for four (4) at-large positions on The Woodlands Township Board of Directors in the November 2022 election. The positions are designated as Positions 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each position is for a two-year term and is a volunteer, non-compensated role. Candidates may...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College System Trustees to hold board retreat July 29

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a board retreat Friday, July 29, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Austin Room at The Woodlands Resort & Conference Center and Conducted via Zoom. Members of the public may view/listen/provide public comment to the Zoom...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum enters 40th year of Service with New Board

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Members of Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum (CWJF) are exceptionally eager for this years’ programs and events. CWJF marks 40 wonderful, evolving years of Heartfelt Service in North Houston’s community. Please welcome the Executive Board of Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum as they continue their efforts on this...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Jazz Sit-In Sheri Lavo and Mike Owens at MB SpeakeasyOld Town Spring

It’s Old Town Spring Live music with Sheri Lavo and Mike Owens!. Mike Owen and Sheri Lavo host their amazing jazz sit-in. Come out to Old Town Spring for Live music and classic cocktails. We also feature amazing “mocktails” for the non-alcohol crowd, and light snacks. Music...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 25 - 31, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.” – William Shakespeare. It’s the last week of July, and it’s crunch time to fit in as many activities as you can before the school year starts up and we careen towards autumn and the holidays. Here’s a sampling of some of our favorites!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

38 S Concord Forest Circle

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 3648 Sq. Ft. Fantastic Cochran's Crossing location! This home has it all! Recently updated, gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with inviting pool, spa and covered front porch. Loads of windows and high ceilings make this home light and bright! New roof! New, neutral interior paint throughout and carpet. Freshly updated primary bath with stand alone soaking tub. Updated secondary baths. Desirable island kitchen with granite countertops, freshly painted white cabinets & built-in stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Slate & hand-scraped wood flooring downstairs. Primary & 2nd bedroom or study w-full bath down. Spacious gameroom with built-in shelving + 3 lg bedrooms & 2 full baths up. Lush landscaping in private backyard oasis. Newly refinished pool cool deck! Close to The Woodlands amenities, golf, schools, parks & more. Perfect home for entertaining friends and family.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fraudulent ETag Business Taken Down by Montgomery County Task Force in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- On July 7, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety (Criminal Investigative Division) began an investigation into Hadassah Professional Services, located in Conroe, Texas, for the unauthorized reproduction, purchase, use, or sale of temporary tags (ETag). Undercover detectives purchased...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fall Home and Outdoor Living Show prepares homeowners for Holidays

CONROE, TX -- Expect to see over 100 exhibitors in home improvement and outdoor living at the 4th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show August 20-21, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe. Several exhibitors will be on hand with their creative projects to enhance your...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

23643 Crossworth Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2850 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: S921116 - TAVOLA 16, BLOCK 2, LOT 8, 50.000000% UDI. Your new home is fully updated. From the entry, with 12' coffered ceilings, to the media and office with French doors, home is welcoming. Nanny/Granny suite to the left side and other bedrooms on the right. Family room has wall of windows overseeing the screened in porch. Kitchen features an island with built-in seating space and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen is off family room. Master bath features garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, dual sink vanities and spacious walk in closet. Nanny suite bedroom has accent wall of cedar. Community amenities will include a recreation center with pool, parks, soccer fields, and a clubhouse. Miles of wooded greenbelt trails , serene lakes and beautiful views. Lake Houston Wilderness Park located just minutes from the community.Water softener. Deck in rear yard.
NEW CANEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Deputy Uncover Theft Ring in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 7/14/2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent.
NEW CANEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Miniature Mondays Painting

Mini Paint Night- Interested in learning how to successfully paint miniatures? Want to get tips and tricks to make your current miniatures look even more awesome?. Maybe you just want to paint with friends or meet new ones. Whatever your goal, Mini Monday is for you! Come on in store and collaborate on miniature panting and all.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Live Music! July 26 - July 31 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar

Every Tuesday thru Saturday, Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar features the best music in The Woodlands. Here are the artists playing at Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar this week. Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Don't delay! Tickets purchased at the door...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Home Climate Automation can lower your energy costs while keeping your comfortable – on your time sc

Technology is rapidly changing. Why can’t your HVAC unit be part of that exciting technology you enjoy every day?. Climate home automation is a way for customers to control cooling or heating using a smartphone or tablet. Climate home automation systems can help you and your family save money because you can control the temperature of your home no matter where you are. Convenient and easy to use, you’ll never have to worry about the temperature of your home while you’re away.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – The tide turns

THE WOODLANDS, TX – We here at Woodlands Online Weather Central can’t believe our eyes; it seems as if for the final week of July we’re finally in for a full week where the high temps will stay firmly entrenched in the 90s. While not exactly a cold front that’s blowing through town, anything that keeps the thermostat in the double digits is – for us – just fine.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Heavy Police Presence I-45 North of FM1488

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Heavy police presence in the area of I-45 just north of FM1488. Units on-scene are actively looking for suspects involved with a pursuit, and have set up a perimeter. Expect potential delays along this route, and avoid the area if possible.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

