On February 23, 2022, Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old white female, 5’7”, 135 pounds was last seen by family and friends. Shannon Fox was reported missing on March 3, 2022. Currently, there is no evidence of foul play. It is felt that Shannon would not ignore her family and friends for this amount of time. On July 25, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with the help of:

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO