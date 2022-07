GATLINBURG, TN — A 7-year-old girl from Georgia was killed when a tree fell on a tent she was in overnight in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, authorities say. Park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large tree, described as a two-foot wide red maple, fell on a tent. The girl's family members who were with her, including her father and two siblings, were not hurt.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO