JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 63 year-old staple in Jamestown, the World’s Largest Buffalo is being assessed and prepared for a new coat of paint. Since 1959, “Dakota Thunder” has long grabbed the attention of visitors and spectators world wide. The 60 ton sculpture has been painted over before, but due to aging and the delicate nature of the monument, there’s been a need to be more thorough with the next paint job.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO