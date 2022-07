police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A road in South Jersey was closed due to downed utility poles, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The problem was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22 on Tuckahoe Road at Roun Avenue in Monroe.

Wires were down, closing Tuckahoe Road, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.