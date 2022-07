Sussex Borough water is not contaminated despite recent reports of water discoloration throughout the borough, Business Administrator Toni Smith announced last Friday. The Borough has been investigating the cause, and has found that during random periods, there have been significant increases in flow for short periods of time during the day. One of the causes of these spikes has been determined to be caused using hydrants with extremely high volumes over brief periods of time. Fire hydrants can produce large amounts of flow, and if they are operated too quickly their use can cause upsets with water quality in the distribution system.

SUSSEX, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO