Next Hybrid City Council Meeting is August 1

To speak at City Council meetings, residents must submit an online request by 5 pm the day prior to a meeting.

Meetings are broadcast on the City's website and streamed live on the City's Greensboro Television Network (GTN). Meetings are also broadcast on AT&T U­verse channel 99, NorthState channel 31, Spectrum channel 13, and available on Roku.

Meeting agendas, minutes and videos are posted on this Web page.

For ADA information or assistance, please contact Gary Canapinno, ADA coordinator, at 336-373-2723 or by email.

Contact the City Clerk at 336-373-2397 for additional information.