ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies

By Marlene Lenthang
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials. Daniel Palmer, 55, was booked into South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on July 15, charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 581

Mariella Martinez
5d ago

🤔 Uncooperative while in custody and then hospitalized...died the next day sounds like poetic justice. Maybe the police was the cause or not but he deserved it.

Reply(38)
371
To GOD be the GLORY!
5d ago

Romans 12:19 — The New King James Version (NKJV) 19 Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. Romans 12:19 

Reply(17)
91
Teresa Smith
4d ago

Sometimes the trash just takes itself out. Hopefully she can fully heal from her wounds .. physically and mentally and move forward to a new life.

Reply(1)
68
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Cottageville, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coma#Woke#Violent Crime#The West Virginia Dept
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Law & Crime

Virginia Mom Pleads Guilty to Killing 2-Year-Old Son by Giving Him Methadone-Laced Sippy Cup

A 32-year-old mother in Virginia this week admitted to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally giving the little boy methadone in an effort to make him sleep, thereby causing a fatal overdose. Sherrell M. Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felony child neglect causing serious injury in the death of Kruz Rivera, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

NBC News

418K+
Followers
51K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy