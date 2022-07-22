ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego's weather forecast for July 22: Just right for race day and Comic-Con!

By Derek Staahl
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago

Costumed convention-goers and horse racing fans will enjoy coastal temperatures in the low 70s Friday, despite a swath of high pressure that will send highs in the deserts to dangerous levels.

There is an excessive heat warning in San Diego County’s deserts until 8 pm Friday, with temperatures in Ocotillo Wells expected to reach 117 degrees.

Inland communities like Escondido, San Marcos, El Cajon and Poway will have highs in the 80s.

Beginning Sunday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 28 - 31

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Summer is well underway in San Diego, and with so many events, there's something for everyone. Check out our list of things to do this weekend in America's Finest City!. THURSDAY. Where: The Magnolia; Cost: $50 to $80. Country Music Star Brett Eldredge and special guest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
City
Poway, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Escondido, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego Comic-Con wraps up 2022 run

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Comic-Con 2022 has officially wrapped up, and ABC 10News spoke with attendees and local businesses alike who say the weekend exceeded their expectations. “People just love being back in the environment…you know…it’s a family,” said Luke Cheeseman, a panelist and Comic-Con enthusiast who has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Ocotillo Wells
ABC 10 News KGTV

Family of Scripps Ranch man awaits answers in Maui vacation death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving the death of a Scripps Ranch man after a wedding anniversary trip to Hawaii turned tragic. Photos taken a week and a half ago, show a smiling Arnell David, 45, and his wife Sherill, enjoying the waters off Maui, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. Also on the trip: their 9-year-old son Isaiah and other family members.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC 10 News KGTV

How to adopt the beagles rescued from a lab-testing facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the first time these beagles drank out of a cup instead of off the floor. Also, the first time their paws touched grass after a life on concrete. They are just some of nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a lab-testing facility in Virginia. Government inspections reportedly found many of the dogs were starving and sick.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy