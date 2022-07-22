San Diego's weather forecast for July 22: Just right for race day and Comic-Con!

Costumed convention-goers and horse racing fans will enjoy coastal temperatures in the low 70s Friday, despite a swath of high pressure that will send highs in the deserts to dangerous levels.

There is an excessive heat warning in San Diego County’s deserts until 8 pm Friday, with temperatures in Ocotillo Wells expected to reach 117 degrees.

Inland communities like Escondido, San Marcos, El Cajon and Poway will have highs in the 80s.

Beginning Sunday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.