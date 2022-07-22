ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Aid Workers Killed by Missile Strike in Ukraine, Charity Says

By Simona Kitanovska, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Two Hare Krishnas aid workers based in the U.K. have been killed in a missile strike in Ukraine after delivering food to starving civilians.

Krishna-Tattva Prabhu, 40, and Madana Gopal Das, 39, had just returned from handing out food from their van when their base was destroyed in the blast.

Both men were buried in the rubble and a third worker, Arjuna Das, is being treated in the hospital after being pulled from the debris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbGqg_0gpCS4Od00

Krishna-Tattva Prabhu and Madana Gopal Das had been volunteering with Bhaktivedanta Manor Hare Krishna Temple in Letchmore Heath, in Hertfordshire, England, and traveled to Eastern Europe to help those in need.

Arjuna Das, the injured worker, is manager of the Watford division of the religious movement.

The men were serving hungry farmers and the elderly in the Donbas when their kitchen headquarters was struck in an artillery attack, a spokesman for the charity said.

The charity workers were named on Saturday by Food for All as victims of the bombing in Alchevsk, in the war-torn Luhansk region.

Their kitchen equipment was bought in London and donated by Food for All, run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON).

Food for All has been touring parts of the Ukrainian and along the Polish border to provide hot food to families who are struggling amid the ongoing Russian invasion that has so far seen some 5 million people flee their homes.

But the charity announced two of their members died when a missile struck the kitchen where they were.

In the aftermath of the attack, the charity said it has lost its headquarters in the region as well as its director and leader, Krishna-Tattva Prabhu.

The program claims it has dished out over 1,000 hot meals a week to civilians since arriving in the Donbas region in 2014, and also carried out charity programs, the charity said.

Parasurama Das, the director of Food for All, said: "Since the beginning of the war, Krishna Tattva has been serving vegetarian meals, clothes, water and candles daily with a team from the local Hare Krishna temple.

"The poor people are mostly elderly, who stayed at home rather than flee. Their homes are destroyed with no water, electricity and shops.

"They have been hailed as martyrs by the Christian church."

Just days before, Krishna Tattva posted images of a temporary graveyard inside a playground for children, showing the severity of the Russian bombing campaign on civilian areas of Ukraine.

Food for All will carry on its work in Ukraine with a new field of mobile kitchens being sent to the war-torn region, the charity said.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has said it is working to verify reports of any U.K. nationals caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

At this time, it has not confirmed the identities of those killed and injured in the missile attack in Alchevsk.

Parasuram Das, an Irish Krishna, started the charity Food for All while working as a cook at the ISKON London Soho restaurant in 1988.

Now his organization sets up field kitchens in Ukraine and the surrounding countries.

Produced in association with SWNS .

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Luhansk#Charity#Aid Workers Killed#Hare Krishnas#Food For All#The International Society#Polish#Russian
Daily Mail

First female Russian soldier is killed in Ukraine: Mother-of-two, 35, is buried as Putin's troops suffer another day of appalling war losses

The first female Russian soldier killed in Ukraine was buried today as Vladimir Putin faced yet another day of appalling war losses among his high-ranking officers. Corporal Anastasia Savitskaya, 35, a married mother-of-two said to be a 'real hero', was buried today in her native Volgograd, a city on southwest Russia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Troops Deserting Posts As Kyiv Makes Use of U.S. Weapons: Pentagon

The Pentagon has said in a statement that Russian morale seems to be running low in the ongoing Ukraine war, amid reports of soldiers at all levels deserting their posts or refusing to fight. It also said Kyiv is making "excellent use" of American-built Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial systems, as well as other weapons it has sent to the besieged country.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy