Oklahoma State

Rich Strike: The story behind an Oklahoma man's Kentucky Derby winner

By Sharon Phillips
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Starting the most prestigious event in horse racing at 80-1 odds to win set Oklahoma horse owner Rick Dawson's thoroughbred up for one of the biggest upsets in racing history.

Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon captured the nation by coming from behind in the 20-horse race to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby in May . 2 News Oklahoma Senior Reporter Sharon Phillips traveled to Rich Strike's training farm in Kentucky to learn more about the now-famous horse's Oklahoma heritage.

Trained by Eric Reed, the horse had only raced seven times before Derby Day. Reed says the 3-year-old thoroughbred only made it into the Derby after another horse scratched.

2 News Oklahoma
Rich Strike, the winner of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. 2 News Senior Reporter Sharon Phillips traveled to Kentucky to learn more about the champion's Oklahoma roots.

"At 8:39, my phone rang, and it was Barbara Borden, the state steward... and I'll never forget the words, she said, 'Eric Reed, on Saturday in the 12th race do you want to draw into the Kentucky Derby?'" Reed says.

"I couldn't get the air to say yes. It was like a nightmare when you can't breathe, and I couldn't get the air to say yes. I couldn't speak. So finally, I get this great big gasp and I say yes."

Reed says their original plan was to immediately get to the inside and try to take the shortest trip around the track.

"As they were going down the backside, I noticed [Rich Strike] was already picking horses up," Reed says. "As they get into the turn, there is this big group of about 14 horses, and he runs right up in the middle of them."

Mark Humphrey/AP
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

