1 year later, new footage released in Eastlake DPS-involved shooting

By Tawny Davis
 5 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Nearly a year later, and on his birthday, Jesse Carranza’s family and their lawyers are still asking for information from DPS and the district attorney’s office about the day he was killed.

“I just want them to know that I loved Jesse and Jesse was loved by a lot of people and his life was cut short.”- Jessica Vergas

Nearly a year after a DPS agent shot and killed Jesse Carranza video surveillance from that day in July 2021 has been present by attorney’s representing Carranza’s mother Jessica Vargas.

In the video you can see Carranza’s white truck drive over and park behind the DPS agent’s vehicle while he is pumping gas the two then get into a physical altercation and a short time later, Carranza backs away.

The lawyers stopped the video surveillance recording, pointing out that when Carranza backed away, he no longer posed a threat to the officer and should not have been shot.

“This is the reason why we want to know what DPS what the El Paso district attorney’s office uncovered in their investigation so we can get answers to these questions.”-Augustus Corbett/Attorney

Since the incident Carranza’s mother states that she has not been given any updates despite repeatedly asking about the case and just wants answers about why her son was killed. according to her lawyer’s that is the main focus of their argument.

“We are asking you all to provide open and transparent information to us so this family and this grieving mother could perhaps get closure or at least find out what happened to her son so were calling on that today.”

Chloe Corbett, Attorney

Manuel Lopez Jr
4d ago

this kid walks up to the trooper like he knew him. it appears that when the trooper confronts him, the kid begins to back up like he had made a mistake. the kid didn't have a weapon and was not a threat to the trooper. in the video the kid bend over from being shot. the rest of the video probably shows the kid being shot multiple times by the trooper. the DA is dragging their feet on this because they can't handle the multitude of cases before her. she has no idea what to do as proof, she didn't even file paper work before the judge in the Walmart shooter case. I figure that case has high priority and Rosales should be making sure all the t's are crossed and is dotted. need to have a recall on Rosales.

