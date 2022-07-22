Big time: What are the 10 largest lottery jackpots?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after Tipton County investigators say they discovered four children subjected to horrific living conditions. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley gave a stark description of what he said his investigators found inside the home off Old Memphis Road near Covington. “When you allow kids to […]
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the OYO Hotel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to the caller, a Black male was allegedly banging on all the hotel […]
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past few weeks, Adams County, Miss. experienced several ATV thefts and deputies sought the public’s assistance in recovering the ATVs and identifying the suspects. According to authorities, nearly all of the stolen ATVs were recovered in Adams and Franklin counties and deputies arrested the following individuals: 18-year-old Kamron […]
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that illegal drugs were sold at a residence on the 200 block of Luke Drive in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted a resident […]
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects last week after a recent drug-related investigation. Travis Sanchez, 40, of Lockport, Dillon Toups, 32, of Gheens, and Jordan Barrios, 34, of Raceland were all apprehended on Tuesday, July 19. Search warrants were executed at two different locations by narcotics agents. Travis Sanchez […]
UPDATE (07/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Madelynn Rose Cureington was located and is safe. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Madelynn Rose Cureington who was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Pleasant Hill Road. She was wearing a white and blue hoodie, black shorts, and black and orange shoes.
UPDATE (07/27/2022; 11:05 AM) (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department received a call from a fisherman in the Black River regarding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville, La. According to authorities, they recovered and sent the body to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, La. for […]
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, just after 9 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 2. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Mary C. Robertson of Sterlington, La. According to the investigation, Robertson’s 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling south […]
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite, eight months later. “I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett. […]
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 20, 2022, at 4:25 PM, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 20 eastbound near Thomas Road. According to officers, the investigation determined that a tow truck, driven by 24-year-old John Thomas Garrett II, struck two vehicles that either stopped or […]
