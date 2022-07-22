ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMS continuing to fill vacant positions as school year nears

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The first day of school for students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is about a month away, but many jobs across the district remain unfilled.

Combined the district has 800 open positions between teaching and operational roles, a CMS spokesperson said.

Included in the vacancies are 441 open teaching jobs. CMS said it held a online career fair for applicants earlier this week and more than 700 candidates participated.

A district spokesperson said CMS is done hosting job events for teachers before the fall and is now focused on processing candidates. In all, CMS has about 9,000 total teacher positions.

The district’s workforce is also down in other departments, including openings for 146 teacher assistants, 100 cafeteria workers and 78 custodians.

Bus drivers are also in demand with 35 vacant positions and another 48 employees on medical leave, the district said.

CMS is holding a job fair on Aug. 3 at Philip O. Berry Academy of Technology to fill many of these roles. Departments hiring include the After School Enrichment Program, building services, custodial services, risk management, inventory, school nutrition services and transportation.

The first day of school for CMS is August 29.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS details why district is adding weapon detectors in schools)

