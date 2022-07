BREMAN, Ga. - Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the distinctive look worn by a man who robbed a Breman bank on Tuesday. Breman police said around 1:30 p.m. the man entered the Bank of the Ozarks near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Georgia Highway 78. It was not immediately clear how much money the man made off with, if any.

