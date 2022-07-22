ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton returning to Seattle; lottery for $10 tickets starts Friday

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
“Hamilton” is making its return to Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on Aug. 3, and limited $10 tickets will be available for each show.

Scheduled to run to Sept. 11, 40 tickets from each show will be $10 and only available via a ticket lottery.

The digital lottery will begin at 10 a.m. on July 22 and close at 12 p.m. on July 28 for the Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 performances.

To enter, download the official Hamilton app and create an account. Look for the lottery tab and scroll to Seattle. A word of warning: if you see “Washington,” that means Washington, D.C. Keep scrolling to Seattle.

Each winner may purchase up to two $10 tickets. One entry per person.

If you don’t win the chance to get $10 tickets, regular tickets are available online at stgpresents.org, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787.

