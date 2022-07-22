ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Launches Probe Of Houston Over Alleged Discrimination In Municipal Services

By Kanishka Singh
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Justice Department said it had opened an "environmental justice investigation" into Houston, which would examine whether the city responds to requests for municipal services in a manner that discriminates against Black and Latino Houston residents. The probe...

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Black and Latino residents’ complaints about illegal trash dumping in Houston lead to federal investigation

HOUSTON — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether the city of Houston has illegally violated Black and Latino residents’ civil rights regarding how the city handles unlawful dumping of trash, federal investigators announced Friday. The Justice Department will examine the city’s enforcement and solid-waste management operations, policies...
Public cameras return to the streets and (certain) businesses of Houston

Around 10 years ago, the topic of red light cameras was a hot one in Houston politics. Kevin covered the issue quite closely here at blogHOUSTON, and eventually the Kubosh brothers got together to push through a City of Houston charter amendment to ban red light cameras across the city. The Houston City Council, after the inevitable legal fight that occurred after the charter amendment vote, eventually voted to end the contract with the camera vendor, and Houstonians were seemingly free of cameras spying on them as they went about their business. Other towns and cities across Texas also voted to end right light camera ticketing, and eventually Texas house bill 1631, which bans red light cameras across Texas, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019.
Houston Newsmakers: Race for Harris County Judge reaches dead heat, and more

She is the incumbent, but if an early poll is an accurate indication, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will have a fight on her hands to stay in office. The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston released a poll that shows the race in a virtual dead heat with Judge Hidalgo holding a one percentage point lead over political newcomer Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
Three fugitives arrested in massive multistate fraud scheme

Three more co-conspirators have been taken into custody on charges related to a multi-layered mortgage fraud, credit repair and government loan fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B Lowery. Heather Ann Campos, David Lewis Best Jr. and Stephen Laverne Crabtree had evaded law enforcement for several months. Campos, 43, Houston,...
Harris Co. DA: Man charged in 2004 Houston murder extradited from Mexico

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fugitive charged with murder in a 2004 shooting in Houston has been extradited from Mexico, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. Antonio Balencia Davalos, 53, arrived in Houston late Friday after being brought back to America by the U.S. Marshals Service. “Bringing fugitives...
Abbott Holds Press Conference on Fentanyl Crisis

Governor Greg Abbott highlighted his efforts to stop Texas’ “growing fentanyl crisis” during a press conference last week in Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Houston crime lab has tested almost 13,700 lbs. of counterfeit drugs in the past 12 months and inventoried more than 85,000 seized drugs, including more than 9,700 deadly opioids like fentanyl, according to a press release. In Texas, almost 1,700 fentanyl-related deaths occurred in 2021 alone.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves $25.75M to relocate inmates due to overcrowding

A $25.75 million Harris County agreement will send inmates to Post, Texas, outside of Lubbock. (Courtesy Fotolia) Harris County commissioners voted unanimously to approve more than $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to transfer inmates eight hours away to Giles Dalby Correctional Facility in Post, Texas, outside of Lubbock, at the end of their July 19 meeting.
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Houston: An American Tradition

I’ve always had a secret personal obsession with Drive-In movie theaters. There’s something special about watching a movie, outside, under the stars. My first experience with drive-ins was in college, where we were lucky enough to still have an operating drive-in nearby. When I became a mom I...
North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

Broke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in rent, million-dollar homes, and high gas it can get crazy. Maybe the best option would be to move to a much better state where it’s more affordable to live.
Meet oil executive Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, Nigerian royalty

Houston is the home of Nigerian royalty. Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, one of the world’s leading offshore production experts and his wife, entrepreneur Funke Agunbiade were conferred with the title of Atobaase and Yeye Atobaase of Yorubaland in his homeland of Oyo State, Nigeria. His title Atobaase means “the one...
