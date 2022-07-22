ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Lizzo Channels the "Barbiecore" Trend With Her Pink Hair and Yitty Set

By Ariel Baker
 5 days ago
Lizzo is making yet another case for experimenting with bold hair colors. The musician posted a picture on Instagram of her latest hair change, and not only did she have a new bright-pink hair color, but she also matched it to her Yitty activewear set, which also matched her nails. Can...

HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Kylie Jenner’s Latest Look Will Have You Sweating

The heat of the summer months has many ditching their heaviest pieces for more comfortable and breezy alternatives. Even latex queen, Julia Fox, has been wearing the fabric less lately (we say less because Fox could never ditch latex entirely, but she has been wearing it in the form of mini skirts and cut out tops as opposed to full body suits and dresses as she has been known to do). Kylie Jenner, though, has decided that July in Los Angeles is the perfect time to breakout her long-sleeve, latex look, and we’re shvitzing just looking at her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Vera Wang Is as Youthful as Ever as She Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Vera Wang is aging backwards ... or so it appears! The fashion designer shared Instagram photos from her 73rd birthday celebration and she looks as youthful and happy as ever. "Getting ready! BDAY PREPARATION," Wang teased on one photo, revealing her birthday theme is "Enchanted Garden." In the next snap,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
