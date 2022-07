It’s time for Gabby Windey’s first solo group date on The Bachelorette in the August 1 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look. The sneak peek begins with Gabby in a boxing ring, and she’s excited about what’s coming. “This is my first group date alone, where they’re all my boyfriends,” she says. And the goal of this outing is to see if her group of men have what it takes to really fight for her love.

