Colorado Day is Aug. 1 and all state parks will be free of charge

By Óscar Contreras
 5 days ago
DENVER – Colorado’s 146th birthday is coming up, and what better way to celebrate it than by going to a state park – free of charge?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering free entry to all state parks on Monday, Aug. 1, the day Colorado became state all the way back in 1876.

“Colorado Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our state and spend time outside,” said statewide public information officer Bridget O'Rourke Kochel. “Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle, and our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy.”

The free day allows Colorado the opportunity to experience the Centennial State’s beautiful landscapes across 42 state parks. Be aware, however, that all other park fees – including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses – remain in effect.

If you’re visiting a park – whether to boat, kayak, paddle board, swim, hike, bike, clime or whatever else you can think of – you’re encouraged to follow these outdoor safety tips and Leave No Trace principles when spending time in Colorado’s outdoors.

If you’d like to know more about Colorado’s state parks, click here.

