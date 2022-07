ALPENA, MI- The 48th annual Brown Trout Festival came to a close on Sunday afternoon as competitors had one last chance to crack the leaderboard and take home the top prize. It was an exciting day that saw the conclusion of the $10,000 Super Tournament. The event was won by Ben Straley and his team. The squad of four walked away with the 10,000 dollar grand prize.

