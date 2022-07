LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after shots were fired in the Lucky’s Roadhouse parking lot near 22nd and Buddy Holly Avenue. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on July 24. An officer was in the vicinity of the business and heard gunfire, according to police. The officer also received information that a white Ford Explorer was possibly involved. The LPD stated car attempted to drive away from the scene.

1 DAY AGO