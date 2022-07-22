ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant has a New Court

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
Brooke Smith of Templeton was crowned 2022’s Miss California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — A new court has been crowned at the California Mid-State Fair. Like in 2021, the Miss California Mid-State Fair [CMSF] Pageant was held on Wednesday, July 20, the opening night of the fair. Five young ladies from Templeton and Paso Robles competed for their spot on the 2022 court. This year, the contestants participated in interview, talent, evening wear, and final question segments.

After interpreting Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” in American Sign Language [ASL] for her talent, wowing the crowd with her iridescent dress, and answering her final question, 17-year-old Brooke Smith of Templeton not only took home the title of Miss Congeniality and the pageant’s talent scholarship, but she also walked away with the title of Queen of the CMSF.

“It’s so special to me because I’ve been showing pigs here [at the CMSF] since I was 9, so this whole experience has become kind of the background of one of my biggest hobbies, and it just means so much to me,” Smith said of becoming Miss California Mid-State Fair.

She went on to say that she’s seen many of her friends, who’ve competed in years prior, go on to do incredible things after their time in the pageant, and that she’s excited for the year to come.

First Runner-Up went to Templeton’s Sarah Barr [19], who performed a contemporary dance routine to Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets” as her talent.

“After all of it [the competition] was over; I felt like I accomplished something with a crown or no crown. I just feel so accomplished about what I did tonight,” added Barr, who also won the pageant’s interview scholarship. “I’m just really happy to be on the court this year and be with these amazing girls and get to share this experience with them.”

Paso Robles’ own Jenna Shapero rounded out the 2022 Court as Second Runner-Up. She displayed her welding prowess with a presentation for the judges and audience that included metal flowers she created with her own hands.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t … I mean, I can’t believe this happened. I think I’m still in a little bit of shock,” Shapero stated. “I’m very excited for things to come.”

The Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen and her court will be present for the rest of the fair and will also attend many events throughout the year leading up to the 2023 fair.

“They’re the ambassadors of the fair for the whole year,” said Patti Lucas, who’s directed the pageant since 2001.

Artistry in Motion also provided entertainment during the pageant, and 2021’s Queen Yvette Fiorentino gave her final walk before handing her duties over to Smith.

“Have fun at the fair this year, and I hope everybody loves it as much as I do,” Smith concluded.

2022 Miss California Mid State Fair Queen and Miss Congeniality, Brooke Smith of Templeton. Photos by Brittany App Photography

