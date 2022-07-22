ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Outagamie sheriff's deputies rescue ducklings from sewer, injured eagle

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
Outagamie County Sheriff's Office

OUTAGAMIE CO. — Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office had a busy day on Thursday rescuing wildlife from sewage drains and ditches.

The sheriff's office posted pictures to Facebook on Friday of two deputies working to rescue several ducklings from a sewer outside the courthouse.

The post said Deputy Barrington actually climbed down into the sewage drain while other deputies assisted.

Later, Sgt. Ker Yang was called to northern Outagamie County for reports of an injured eagle. The Facebook post said the eagle may have been hit by a car and was injured.

Yang coordination with the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to transport the eagle there for rehabilitation.

