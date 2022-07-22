ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Roswell Village Council

 5 days ago
KEY ACTION Mayor Mitch Belknap said he did attend a meet and greet with the Tuscarawas County Water and Sewer District. During this time a $1 million grant from the Army Corps of Engineers, to the Village for the Roswell Collection and Wasterwater Treatment Plant, was transferred to the TCWSD. Belknap said that Jeff Carr, of ADR Engineering, which has worked with Roswell for years on the Sewer Project, has signed a contract with the District.

OTHER ACTION

  • Belknap said they should be able to submit grant applications for repairs to the metal garage very soon.
  • A key to open the trash cans has arrived, according to Fiscal Officer Kim Meek Obed.
  • Tabled placing a new levy on the November ballot to pay for street paving. Belknap said the issue will be revisited next year.
  • Belknap said there is an agreement between the village and Roswell Little League, which purchased a property adjacent to the ballpark. The Little League will turn the approximately 2 1/2 acres over to the village, which will then provide a lease to the league. Belknap added that the village and the Auxiliary Committee each donated $500 towards the purchase that totaled $12,500. The closing date on the property is Aug. 30, after which time there are plans to take down some trees, clean the lot, repair a culvert and create a parking lot.
  • Belknap said the contract with Kimble has been signed.

FOR YOUR INFO

  • Patrolman Ralph Tice has delivered several Property Improvement Notices and cited one resident for being in violation of that notice.
  • Police Chief Donna Patterson said she may be released to go back to work tomorrow.
  • Patterson agreed with Councilman Bill Michalik that an officer is needed to patrol in the afternoons due to speeders.
  • Heard Obed explain that the first payment of $5,400, was made on the new dump truck, as of July 1. There will be a payment made for the next four years as well before the vehicle is paid off.

UP NEXT Will meet Aug. 18, at 6 p.m., in the Community Hall.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

