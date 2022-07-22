The annual SEC preseason media poll is out. Where are the Florida Gators ranked?

New Florida coach Billy Napier addresses reporters at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during his first day as Gators head coach. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS) Stephen M. Dowell TNS

The annual post-SEC Media Days preseason poll was announced on Friday.

Voted by media members in attendance at the Atlanta festivities, both Alabama and Georgia were selected as the preseason favorites to win their respective SEC divisions this season.

The Florida Gators, though, were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East. That division saw Kentucky chosen to finish second and Tennessee to finish third.

Alabama garnered 158 points in the vote on who will win the SEC. It’s the seventh straight year that the Crimson Tide are the favorites to be SEC champions.

Here’s a look at the full poll results:

SEC preseason poll

East

1. Georgia (172 first place votes)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

West

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn