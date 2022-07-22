ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa Little League team heads to tournament hoping for chance at the World Series

The Massapequa International Little League team got a big sendoff today as they headed to Connecticut to play for a chance to move onto the World Series.

The community wished them luck and waved goodbye from Brady Park.

Head coach Richard Eaton says he's excited for what's in store for his team.

"I told the girls my dream was to win the states," says Eaton. "Winning the Little League World Series is like a fantasy. We won the regions -- let's see how we do against the best teams in the East Coast and then we'll worry about that when we get there."

Massapequa is the first District 31 team to win states.

If they win the tournament in Connecticut, they'll compete for the World Series title.

