Durham man who pleaded guilty to child porn charge gets 30 years in prison

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man accused of having more than 25,000 images and videos of child pornography has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Timothy James Bryant, 27, received his 360-month sentence Friday along with 15 years of supervised release. He also must pay 27 victims a total of $133,500 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in September to one count of receiving child pornography.

The State Bureau of Investigation began investigating Bryant after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children revealed that a user in Durham was suspected of uploading pornographic images of children to Twitter in 2019 and 2020, prosecutors said.

SBI searched his home in October 2020, found several items containing child pornography and arrested him on state charges. Prosecutors said subsequent interviews and searches found multiple devices that contained more than 25,000 images and videos of child porn.

A federal search warrant found that Bryant’s phone contained addition pornographic videos of children, USDOJ said. He was charged in April 2021.

Bryant previously was convicted of two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Durham County in 2014.

