ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

First Exhibition Dedicated to Ossie Clark, Celia Birtwell to Be Staged in Italy

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f18jT_0gpCJvP400

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — An exhibition dedicated to Ossie Clark and Celia Birtwell — a first in Italy — will have double the exposure over the next few months.

“Mr & Mrs Clark, Ossie Clark and Celia Birtwell, Fashion and Prints 1965-74” will be unveiled in Prato’s Museo del Tessuto on Sept. 17 and run until Jan. 8 and then move to Milan’s Fondazione Sozzani in 10 Corso Como from Jan. 16 to April 10, under the patronage of Italy’s Camera della Moda.

More from WWD

“The discovery of Ossie Clark and Celia Birtwell within [costume designer] Massimo Cantini Parrini’s collection has allowed to bring to light a chapter that is sometimes neglected, conveying this extraordinary creativity combining fashion , art and music,” said Carla Sozzani, president of Fondazione Sozzani. “Ossie and Celia is also the story of a special alchemy, one of the first creative couples in which a designer and a textile designer worked together to complete each other in total harmony.“

Sozzani said she’s “always been fascinated by the relationship of couples who work together.” While there are more examples in the art world, citing Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, for example, in fashion “it’s more rare for husband and wife to have the same creativity,” contended Sozzani. She admitted this was an issue close to home, after partnering and working closely with American painter Kris Ruhs for years. “I am fascinated by this kind of relationship, and I know the difficulties it entails when one shares the same projects.”

In the case of Clark and Birtwell — who were married from 1969 to 1974 — she wondered “where one begins and the other picks up and vice versa — without Birtwell’s prints, I don’t know if Ossie Clark’s dresses would have been so beautiful.”

Sozzani was regularly in London when Clark and Birtwell were popular, as she spent summer breaks from Bocconi University there to learn English, she recalled.

Cantini Parrini, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio,” said he started collecting clothes as a child “as an anthropological curiosity, because they tell the story of society.” With a collection that includes precious Dior and Schiaparelli originals, he explained that he became a costume designer to understand the constructions of clothes. “We really want this exhibition to be seen, that’s why we planned to stage it in two cities,” he said.

The exhibit includes around 40 dresses displayed in chronological order from 1965 to 1974. It also aims to tell the story of Clark’s context and evolution, from the Quorum boutique in Chelsea to the Swinging London, through a series of videos, period photos by David Hockney for example, and editorials, memorabilia, sketches by Birtwell and reproductions of the designs, and an exclusive video interview with Birtwell.

Clark was called the “King of King’s Road” thanks to his ’30s and ’40s-inspired, fluid dresses with a slender cut that revealed the décolleté and played on transparency. Birtwell drew prints on light crêpes, silks and chiffons, and Clark transformed them into clothes that were favorites of Bianca Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Jimi Hendrix, and Marisa Berenson, to name a few. Clark died in 1996 at age 54.

Francesco Nicola Marini, president of the Museo del Tessuto di Prato Foundation, and curator Federico Poletti said the couple have often been neglected in the history of fashion — while forever changing it and inspiring many other designers — and noted how Clark was the first designer to extend the concept of performance to fashion shows, for example at the Royal Court Theatre in 1971, with the musical contribution of David Gilmour, one of the founders of Pink Floyd.

In September, Sozzani will start to be dedicated full-time to her art gallery in 10 Corso Como. In 2020, retailer Tiziana Fausti took over the brand and the company branch that manages the store and its restaurant, aiming for international and online expansion.

The retailer is now under the direction and business development of Fausti, named chair.

Sozzani said she is also engaged in trying to finally create a museum of fashion in Milan.

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Reese Witherspoon Wears Schiaparelli Dress Embellished With Gold and Silver Beads at ‘Surface’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon looked to her signature elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the New York premiere of “Surface” on Monday night wearing a custom dress by Schiaparelli. Witherspoon’s ivory-hued, knee-length dress was embellished with gold and silver beads in a symmetrical pattern. The actress finished off the look with pointed toe white Christian Louboutin heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Marisa Berenson
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Bianca Jagger
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
David Hockney
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Matteo Garrone
Person
Lee Krasner
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Fashion Design#Milan#Prato#Museo Del Tessuto#Wwd Collections Fashion
ETOnline.com

Vera Wang Is as Youthful as Ever as She Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Vera Wang is aging backwards ... or so it appears! The fashion designer shared Instagram photos from her 73rd birthday celebration and she looks as youthful and happy as ever. "Getting ready! BDAY PREPARATION," Wang teased on one photo, revealing her birthday theme is "Enchanted Garden." In the next snap,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Stunning diamond pieces from Queen’s jewellery collection to go on display

Dazzling jewellery from the Queen’s personal collection is to go on display during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace’s state rooms.The bracelets, tiaras and brooches will appear alongside photographs of the Queen that feature the pieces made from diamonds, emeralds and pearls.The photographs, taken by acclaimed society photographer Dorothy Wilding, will be familiar as they were used to produce stamps and banknotes featuring images of the head of state.Exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut said: “The images are really important and instantly recognisable because they were used on banknotes, coinage and form the basis of the Queen’s image on postage stamps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy