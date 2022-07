Some of you might be wondering who Paul Cauthen( AKA "The Big Velvet") is. Well, to put it simply, he's one of the coolest artists that has jumped on the scene in the last few years. I've seen him play small gigs at the Remington in Whitefish and sell the place out in seconds. Fast forward to the next year and he's playing the huge "Under The Big Sky" festival, and this last year, he headlined the festival. Now Paul has announced a new tour, and the guy is about to sell out two of Montana's biggest venues, and you don't want to miss it. Check out the Details.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO