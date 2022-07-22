ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Mississippi felon gets 10 years in federal prison for possessing firearm

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence also included restitution of $6,916.37 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.

The sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.

According to court documents, Harley Cox III, 40, possessed a firearm on or about May 3, 2021. On that date, Cox discharged the firearm into an occupied residence in Forrest County and then fled. Forrest County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and eventually located Cox in Lamar County. When found, Cox was in possession of multiple firearms. He had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including drug distribution.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced: “We appreciate the assistance of all of our partner agencies in getting a violent offender off of the streets. Project Safe Neighborhoods allows agencies to share information and collaborate on cases which has greatly assisted us in our efforts to address violent crime in our community.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew W. Eichner and Shundral Cole prosecuted the case.

