‘Justified’ Revival Production Shut Down After Gun Battle Crashes Through Set Barricades

Production on the FX revival of “Justified” was halted after two cars engaged in a rolling gun fight broke through barricades on the set.

Variety has confirmed that on Wednesday night the two cars broke through the barricades while the show, titled “Justified: City Primeval,” was filming in Chicago near Douglass Park. No one in the cast or crew was injured in the incident. Production on the series is currently scheduled to resume on Monday.

This is the second incidence of gun violence that has affected a major production this week. Early Tuesday morning, a crew member for NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was killed while reserving parking spaces for the production. Johnny Pizarro, who worked for a company contracted by the production to hold parking spaces, was shot while sitting in his car in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.

In “Justified: City Primeval,” Timothy Olyphant will once again play the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The limited series is inspired by the Elmore Leonard book “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who appeared in several of the author’s novels and the novella “Fire in the Hole,” the latter of which served as the basis for “Justified.” “City Primeval” was officially ordered to series at FX back in January.

The new show picks up with Givens eight years after he left Kentucky behind. He now lives in Miami, but a chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.

The cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall and Marin Ireland. Much of the creative team behind the original series is also returning.

