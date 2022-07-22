ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

2022 SWAC Football ESPN schedule

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmhCQ_0gpCJ2Ni00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 SWAC Football ESPN broadcast schedule highlighted by several highly anticipated games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Alabama State will kickoff league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, August 27th. The Hornets will travel to face the Howard Bison in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge which is slated to be broadcast live on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CST.

The schedule of games are also highlighted by several highly anticipated league classics such as the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, the Boombox Classic featuring Southern at Jackson State, the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M.

The 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 3rd at 3:00 pm CST.

The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.

Additional games are scheduled to be announced later.

DateGameWatch

Aug. 27Alabama State vs. HowardESPN

Sept. 3Miles at Alabama StateESPN+

Sept. 3Texas Southern at Prairie View A&MESPN+

Sept. 10South Carolina State at Bethune-CookmanESPN+

Sept. 17Grambling at Jackson StateESPNU

Sept. 17Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&MESPN+

Sept. 24Alabama A&M at Florida A&MESPN+

Sept. 24Grambling State at Bethune-CookmanESPN+

Sept. 24Mississippi Valley State at Jackson StateESPN+

Oct. 8Jackson State at Alabama StateESPNU

Oct. 8Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley StateESPN+

Oct. 8Southern at Prairie View A&MESPN+

Oct. 15Alcorn State at SouthernESPN+

Oct. 22Texas Southern at Alcorn StateESPN+

Oct. 29Alabama A&M at Alabama StateTBA

Oct. 29Alcorn State at Grambling StateESPN+

Oct. 29Southern at Jackson StateTBA

Nov. 3Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley StateESPNU

Nov. 4Alcorn State at Prairie View A&MESPNU

Nov. 5Southern at Florida A&MESPNU

Nov. 5Jackson State at Texas SouthernESPN+

Nov. 5Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling StateESPN+

Nov. 12Alabama A&M vs. Jackson StateESPN+

Nov. 12Grambling State at Texas SouthernESPN+

Nov. 12Mississippi Valley State at SouthernESPN+

Nov. 19Jackson State at Alcorn StateESPN+

Nov. 19Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&MESPNU

Nov. 24Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama StateESPN+

Dec. 3Cricket SWAC Football ChampionshipESPN2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJpRV_0gpCJ2Ni00
SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland talks to HBCU Gameday at football media day.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

Comments / 2

Related
HBCU Gameday

Tuskegee basketball adds three to 2022 recruiting class

TUSKEGEE, Ala. – The Tuskegee men’s basketball program has announced the addition of three signees for 2022-23 in Dylan Cambridge, Kusamae Draper, and D’Anthony Pennington. The three additions along with xx returners from last year’s squad will look for a successful 2022-23 season. Dylan Cambridge l...
TUSKEGEE, AL
247Sports

Eye-catchers from Alabama All-Gas Showcase

MONTGOMERY, ALA. – The Alabama All Gas Showcase took place at Pike Road H.S. in Montgomery on Sunday afternoon with prospects from the local area on site displaying their talent. 247Sports takes you inside the event. Charlie Johnston, Birmingham (AL), Mountain Brook. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 175-pounds, QB Charlie...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Central Football ready for 2022 season

OPELIKA, AL (WRBL) – Stop #1 of our PrepZone Training Camp Tour takes us to the AHSAA Class 7A Runners Up, the Central Red Devils. The Red Devils took to the stage at the iHeart Media High School Media Days in Opelika to get ready for the 2022 season. Catch up with the Red Devils […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Basketball
WSFA

Prattville veteran wants to start fraternity chapters to help other veterans

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is being honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for his work in his community to help veterans connect to the resources they need. Marcus Williams is a Navy veteran who served for 20 years prior to his retirement, but he still serves his country as a member of the veteran organization Theta Nu Beta.
PRATTVILLE, AL
98online.com

Auburn Hoops Coach Bruce Pearl Tells His Team Not To Fart In The Dead Sea After Learning Hard Lesson

(From Brobible) Auburn basketball is headed east to get a jumpstart on the 2022/23 season. Way, way east. Over the past decade or so, top college basketball programs have hopped on the trend of traveling overseas to get in live, preseason games against top international college, professional and semi-pro teams. This year, the Tigers are headed to Israel.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Classic#Howard Espn#Swac#Espnu#Tba#American Football#Swac Football#Kickoff League#Hornets#Alabama A M#Florida A M#Espn2#State
WSFA

Montgomery Whitewater Park Construction Update 7/25/22

Drone video shows the progress on Montgomery's Whitewater Park, which is slated to open sometime in spring of 2023. The 2022 SEC Media Days have officially kicked off in Atlanta!. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. Police: Man sought in Prattville gas theft. Tropical Formation Zones by Month.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alert issued for missing Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating 79-year-old Jessie Lawson. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lawson was last seen Monday in the area of Dabney Avenue. He was described as wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts. Lawson may be living...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

California man charged in Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting in May. Police say 36-year-old Anthony Jones, of California, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Montgomery resident Sylvester Shackleford. According to police, the shooting happened May 23 in the area...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Crash on I-85 SB near Perry Hill causes delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Perry Hill Road is caused delays for morning commuters Wednesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before exit 4, the Perry Hill Road exit. The left lane and left shoulder were blocked. Additional details...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
unionspringsherald.com

Judge Tatum Addresses Driver License

The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Anthony Brock of Montgomery

Our Pay it Forward honoree this week is Anthony Brock of Montgomery. He and his brother, Fred, founded Valiant Cross Academy for young men. In 2015, Anthony and Fred Brock founded an academy in downtown Montgomery focused on not just academics, but character values, discipline and excellence with hopes of changing the life trajectory of many African American boys.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

School districts need bus drivers for upcoming school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many schools in Alabama deal with the ongoing teacher shortage, some districts say they are also being impacted by a bus driver shortage. And as the new school year approaches, many are hoping to fill those open positions before then. School bus drivers play one...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma City Schools announces administrative moves for 2022-2023 school year

Selma City Schools announced several new hires and administrative moves as the district approaches a new school year. Selma schools has a new Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd who officially starts on Aug. 1. He replaces Avis Williams who left Selma to run the New Orleans school district. Byrd comes to Selma City Schools from Barbour County Schools.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Man critically injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is critically injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the area of Ann Street and Interstate-85 northbound around 2:30 p.m. There, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided WSFA 12 News with new drone footage that shows the latest progress. The company says they’ve started working on water and power for the site. They are also preparing for the roofing...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting. Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot. Police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition, but the unnamed victim died on the...
WSFA

State commissioner encourages more people to buy local

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community. Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money...
MONTGOMERY, AL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy