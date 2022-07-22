2022 SWAC Football ESPN schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 SWAC Football ESPN broadcast schedule highlighted by several highly anticipated games slated to be available on ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Alabama State will kickoff league coverage during Week Zero on Saturday, August 27th. The Hornets will travel to face the Howard Bison in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge which is slated to be broadcast live on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CST.

The schedule of games are also highlighted by several highly anticipated league classics such as the Labor Day Classic featuring Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, the Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State, the Boombox Classic featuring Southern at Jackson State, the Florida Classic featuring Bethune-Cookman versus Florida A&M.

The 2022 Cricket SWAC Football Championship Game is slated to be shown live on ESPN2 on Saturday, December 3rd at 3:00 pm CST.

The listing of upcoming SWAC football ESPN games that have been announced can be found below.

Additional games are scheduled to be announced later.

DateGameWatch

Aug. 27Alabama State vs. HowardESPN

Sept. 3Miles at Alabama StateESPN+

Sept. 3Texas Southern at Prairie View A&MESPN+

Sept. 10South Carolina State at Bethune-CookmanESPN+

Sept. 17Grambling at Jackson StateESPNU

Sept. 17Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&MESPN+

Sept. 24Alabama A&M at Florida A&MESPN+

Sept. 24Grambling State at Bethune-CookmanESPN+

Sept. 24Mississippi Valley State at Jackson StateESPN+

Oct. 8Jackson State at Alabama StateESPNU

Oct. 8Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley StateESPN+

Oct. 8Southern at Prairie View A&MESPN+

Oct. 15Alcorn State at SouthernESPN+

Oct. 22Texas Southern at Alcorn StateESPN+

Oct. 29Alabama A&M at Alabama StateTBA

Oct. 29Alcorn State at Grambling StateESPN+

Oct. 29Southern at Jackson StateTBA

Nov. 3Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley StateESPNU

Nov. 4Alcorn State at Prairie View A&MESPNU

Nov. 5Southern at Florida A&MESPNU

Nov. 5Jackson State at Texas SouthernESPN+

Nov. 5Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling StateESPN+

Nov. 12Alabama A&M vs. Jackson StateESPN+

Nov. 12Grambling State at Texas SouthernESPN+

Nov. 12Mississippi Valley State at SouthernESPN+

Nov. 19Jackson State at Alcorn StateESPN+

Nov. 19Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&MESPNU

Nov. 24Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama StateESPN+

Dec. 3Cricket SWAC Football ChampionshipESPN2

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland talks to HBCU Gameday at football media day.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.